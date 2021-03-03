The Hsiung Feng II missile was developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology in Taiwan. Photo: Taiwan Defence Ministry/AFP
South China Sea: Taiwan fires up missile tests to coincide with Beijing’s month of military drills
- Taipei will conduct six waves of missile tests while carrying out other drills in what is perceived as a warning to the mainland
- Researcher at Kuomintang think tank says Taiwan seeks a military balance with Beijing, or to at least not drop behind
