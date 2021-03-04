Footage of China conducting a joint landing drill in the disputed South China Sea was shown on state television on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese military in South China Sea landing drill as Taiwan tension persists
- TV footage of the drill is undated but it is reported to have been held in recent days as the People’s Liberation Army begins a month of exercises
- Broadcast follows a Taiwanese drill simulating an attack on its reefs by the mainland Chinese military
