The PLA released images of 75th Group Army troops using drones in exercises in the southwest. Photo: Weibo
China’s military steps up drone training in mountainous border areas
- Recent exercises in southwest and far west of the country highlighted by PLA and state television
- Meanwhile, military academy says it bought a drone simulation training system that can operate a ‘super swarm’
Topic | China’s military
The PLA released images of 75th Group Army troops using drones in exercises in the southwest. Photo: Weibo