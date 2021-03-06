Military delegates leave the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
China’s 6.8 per cent rise in military spending expected to stoke unease in region
- Defence funding will reach US$209 billion in 2021, and Premier Li Keqiang says PLA will get a training boost
- Analysts say it reflects strong economic recovery and increase will be concerning for neighbours
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Military delegates leave the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP