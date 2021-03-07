The 500-tonne-thrust liquid oxygen and kerosene engine is designed for the next generation carrier rocket Long March 9 (CZ-9), which is expected to make its first flight in 2030. Photo: Handout The 500-tonne-thrust liquid oxygen and kerosene engine is designed for the next generation carrier rocket Long March 9 (CZ-9), which is expected to make its first flight in 2030. Photo: Handout
China super rocket engine passes early test with successful trial

  • The engine’s 500-tonne thrust is being developed for ambitious space missions, including a manned trip to Mars
  • New engine is designed to power China’s next generation Long March 9 with first flight expected in 2030

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 7 Mar, 2021

