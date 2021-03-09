China has cleared its domestically developed HQ-17AE short-range missile defence system for export. Photo: Handout
China adds ‘aircraft hunter’ field missile system to export weapons list
- HQ-17AE carries eight short-range missiles designed to protect frontline units from drone and helicopter attacks
- It is believed to be the export version of the HQ-17A which made its debut in the 2019 National Day military parade
