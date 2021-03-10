Admiral Philip Davidson leads the US Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AP
Commander warns US lawmakers about China’s growing military strength in Indo-Pacific
- Admiral Philip Davidson says a key to Washington’s efforts to counter China is the Quad: the alliance between the US, Japan, India and Australia
- ‘Our No 1 job is to keep the peace, but we absolutely must be ready to fight and win should competition turn to conflict,’ he tells Senate committee
Topic | US-China relations
Admiral Philip Davidson leads the US Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AP