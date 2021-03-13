The Diaoyu islands, called the Senkakus in Japan, are claimed by Beijing and Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo The Diaoyu islands, called the Senkakus in Japan, are claimed by Beijing and Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Diaoyu Islands
China /  Military

China, Japan risk miscalculation over Diaoyu islands, analysts say

  • Tokyo is increasing its military spending and development as both sides step up their presence in the East China Sea
  • Observers say the escalating tensions over the uninhabited islands can be stabilised by agreeing to common procedures and more dialogue

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Mar, 2021

