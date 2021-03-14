China’s hypersonic DF-17 missiles, pictured during a 2019 parade in Beijing, are one of the major advances in military technology the country has made in the past five years. Photo: AFP
China planning to step up use of civilian know-how under drive to make military a modern fighting force
- The country’s latest five-year plan includes pledges to encourage the private sector to work with the defence industry to improve the PLA’s capabilities
- The drive to modernise the military has already seen it develop a number of cutting-edge weapons systems as it seeks to match the United States
