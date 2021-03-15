China’s arms sales declined in the 2016-20 period from the previous five-year period, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute which monitors armament sales around the world. Photo: Chinatopix via AP China’s arms sales declined in the 2016-20 period from the previous five-year period, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute which monitors armament sales around the world. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China’s arms sales declined in the 2016-20 period from the previous five-year period, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute which monitors armament sales around the world. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China’s arms sales drop as ‘other nations buy American’

  • US leads weapons exports with 37 per cent of market share for 2016-20 while China accounted for 5.2 per cent of sales, says Stockholm research institute
  • Some states in Indo-Pacific have plans to manufacture their own weapons: SIPRI

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:00pm, 15 Mar, 2021

