“If you’re concerned about the rise of China, the military and economic strength of China, that makes it even more important that we stand together, Europe and North America in Nato,” said Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: European Union via Xinhua
Nato
China /  Military

Nato chief urges US, EU to mend alliance to stop China ‘bullying countries all over the world’

  • Nato chief describes China’s behaviour as ‘undermining the rule of law’
  • European Parliament members ask Stoltenberg questions about China, suggesting anxiety about its threat

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 3:34am, 16 Mar, 2021

