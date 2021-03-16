Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan
China /  Military

US-Taiwan relations: Biden administration gives green light to exports of key submarine technology

  • The island’s plans to build its own submarine fleet receive a boost after sales of the sensitive equipment are approved by Washington
  • The US had previously been reluctant to sell advanced defence technology to Taipei, but the new administration appears to be continuing Donald Trump’s approach

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 4:39pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE