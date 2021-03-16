Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo
US-Taiwan relations: Biden administration gives green light to exports of key submarine technology
- The island’s plans to build its own submarine fleet receive a boost after sales of the sensitive equipment are approved by Washington
- The US had previously been reluctant to sell advanced defence technology to Taipei, but the new administration appears to be continuing Donald Trump’s approach
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo