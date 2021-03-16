New silos are being built from where China’s most powerful ballistic missiles like the DF-41 could be launched. Photo: AP
China is building more underground silos for its ballistic missiles
- Satellite images show at least 16 of the launch facilities being constructed in a PLA training area in Inner Mongolia, according to US think tank report
- It says they are designed to accommodate the country’s most powerful ICBMs, as it seeks to boost nuclear deterrence
