The PLA’s strategic and tactical missile force is using virtual reality to train its soldiers. Photo: EPA
Soldiers in China’s rocket force are using virtual reality to launch missiles
- Simulated exercises used to boost combat readiness, part of efforts to improve training across the military
- Technology has transformed drills from ‘large-scale’ to ‘quiet and highly effective’, report says
Topic | China’s military
