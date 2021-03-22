A seat from one of the fighter jets with a parachute attached was found on a highway in Pingtung county on Monday. Photo: CNA A seat from one of the fighter jets with a parachute attached was found on a highway in Pingtung county on Monday. Photo: CNA
A seat from one of the fighter jets with a parachute attached was found on a highway in Pingtung county on Monday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwanese air force pilot killed, another missing after fighter jet crash

  • Two planes collided in mid-air and crashed into the sea during a training mission, the third such incident in six months
  • One of the pilots was pulled unconscious from the water and later declared dead but search is still under way for the second

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:50pm, 22 Mar, 2021

