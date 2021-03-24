A video released by space technology firm Maxar shows a piece of land has been added to Subi Reef. Photo: Handout
South China Sea: Beijing has extended another Spratly Islands reef, photos show
- Land has been added in the past month to Subi Reef, also claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam
- It comes amid dispute over nearby Whitsun Reef, with a reported 200 Chinese vessels being labelled ‘maritime militia’ by the Philippines
