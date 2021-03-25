Taiwan’s armed forces are in the middle of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent against attack. Photo: Handout Taiwan’s armed forces are in the middle of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent against attack. Photo: Handout
Taiwan’s armed forces are in the middle of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent against attack. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan boosts its defences as long-range missile goes into mass production

  • Three other long-range missiles are in development, deputy head of research institute says
  • Taiwan is keen to bolster its strike capabilities in the event of it coming under attack from mainland China

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:01pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s armed forces are in the middle of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent against attack. Photo: Handout Taiwan’s armed forces are in the middle of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent against attack. Photo: Handout
Taiwan’s armed forces are in the middle of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent against attack. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE