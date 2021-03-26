Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s defence minister on Europe mission as US tries to rally Nato
- Wei Fenghe will stop in four countries to send a message that Beijing is not a threat to the transatlantic alliance, analyst says
- Wei praises Hungary for its support on issues including Xinjiang, according to defence ministry
Topic | Xinjiang
Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE