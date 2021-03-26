Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xinjiang
China /  Military

China’s defence minister on Europe mission as US tries to rally Nato

  • Wei Fenghe will stop in four countries to send a message that Beijing is not a threat to the transatlantic alliance, analyst says
  • Wei praises Hungary for its support on issues including Xinjiang, according to defence ministry

Topic |   Xinjiang
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungarian President Janos Ader (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held talks on the first stop of Wei’s weeklong trip. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE