Taiwan to buy new US missiles to guard against China

The spokesman said the Air Force is “cautiously optimistic” about the progress of the purchase.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, in a report to the Legislative Yuan seen by Reuters, said the decision to obtain the newer Patriots was made during a 2019 meeting with the United States during the previous administration of US president Donald Trump.

Joe Biden US President’s government has not announced any Taiwan arms sales since taking office in January, though it has pledged its “rock solid” commitment to the democratically-governed island.

US arms sales to Taiwan always anger Beijing, which has demanded they stop.

In July, China said it would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in a US$620 million upgrade package for existing Patriot missiles Taiwan operates.

China has announced similar sanctions before on US companies for Taiwan arms sales, though it is unclear what form they have taken.

The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Washington is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Washington has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so it can become a “porcupine”, hard for China to attack.