China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters
Defence
China /  Military

Japan sends destroyer after China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group spotted passing Okinawa

  • Japan sent destroyer JS Suzutsuki and patrol aircraft to monitor and gather information on Chinese navy group
  • Beijing’s new coastguard law, which allows Chinese ships to fire on foreign vessels, is intensifying tension with Tokyo

Topic |   Defence
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 3:21pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE