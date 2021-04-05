China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier was spotted passing between Okinawa and Miyako Island and heading towards the Pacific on Saturday morning. Japan is monitoring the group. Photo: Reuters
Japan sends destroyer after China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group spotted passing Okinawa
- Japan sent destroyer JS Suzutsuki and patrol aircraft to monitor and gather information on Chinese navy group
- Beijing’s new coastguard law, which allows Chinese ships to fire on foreign vessels, is intensifying tension with Tokyo
