J-16 jets were among the latest mainland incursion reported by Taipei on Monday. Taiwan’s defence ministry said it sent up a combat air patrol in response. Photo: 81.com
Taiwan reports new incursion by Chinese jets into its air defence zone
- Fighter jets and early warning and anti-submarine aircraft flew to the south of island, including one through the Bashi Channel
- PLA flights apply financial and physical pressure on Taipei in ‘war of attrition’
Topic | Taiwan
