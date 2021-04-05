Manila again called for Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea on Monday. Photo: National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
China, US send warships into disputed waters as tensions rise over Whitsun Reef
- US aircraft carrier strike group sailed into South China Sea and a destroyer was in East China Sea, while Chinese carrier transited through Miyako Strait near Japan
- It comes amid a deepening dispute between Beijing and Manila over the presence of Chinese boats at a reef in the Spratly Islands
