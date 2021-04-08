The Shandong aircraft carrier might soon be heading out for its first trials on the high seas. Photo: CCTV
China’s Shandong aircraft carrier ready for high seas test, insider says
- CCTV video of life aboard massive vessel and glimpse at its technologies suggests it is ready for the next stage of its development, source close to navy says
- Shandong has already conducted nine sea trails, but they were all in Bohai Bay or the South China Sea, which is relatively close to its home base, military expert says
Topic | South China Sea
