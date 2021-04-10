Joe Biden at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in February. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s US$715 billion defence spending request to counter ‘top challenge’ from China
- The request ‘prioritises the need to counter the threat from China as the [Defence] Department’s top challenge’, according to a White House summary
- It included spending on ‘executable and responsible’ investments in the US Navy fleet and on ‘ongoing nuclear modernization programmes’
Topic | US-China relations
