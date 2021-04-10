Taiwanese forces will hold live-fire drills on the Dongsha Islands in the coming weeks. Photo: CNA
Taiwan to stage live-fire drills as fears of possible PLA attack grow
- Exercises will take place on Dongsha Islands in South China Sea on April 25 and May 5, Taiwan’s coastguard says
- Announcement comes after People’s Liberation Army reported to have used drones to gather intelligence about Dongshas
