Taiwanese forces will hold live-fire drills on the Dongsha Islands in the coming weeks. Photo: CNA Taiwanese forces will hold live-fire drills on the Dongsha Islands in the coming weeks. Photo: CNA
Taiwan to stage live-fire drills as fears of possible PLA attack grow

  • Exercises will take place on Dongsha Islands in South China Sea on April 25 and May 5, Taiwan’s coastguard says
  • Announcement comes after People’s Liberation Army reported to have used drones to gather intelligence about Dongshas

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 4:00pm, 10 Apr, 2021

