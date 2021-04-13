The PLA warplanes sent into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone included four J-10 fighter jets. Photo: 81.com The PLA warplanes sent into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone included four J-10 fighter jets. Photo: 81.com
Beijing shows it’s ‘not taking its foot off the gas’ with latest incursion into Taiwan airspace

  • PLA sent 25 warplanes into the island’s air defence identification zone on Monday
  • Analysts say it was a bid to put further strain on the Taiwanese military and a message for Washington

Updated: 11:57pm, 13 Apr, 2021

