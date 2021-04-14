The PLA drills will be conducted to the southwest of Taiwan and will run until Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua The PLA drills will be conducted to the southwest of Taiwan and will run until Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea
China /  Military

China’s military to hold live-fire drills off Taiwan as US delegation visits the island

  • Six-day exercise begins on Thursday, as former American officials are due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei
  • Drills will be conducted near disputed Pratas Islands in what is seen as a ‘declaration of sovereignty’ and warning to foreign nations

Kinling Lo
Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Apr, 2021

