The PLA drills will be conducted to the southwest of Taiwan and will run until Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military to hold live-fire drills off Taiwan as US delegation visits the island
- Six-day exercise begins on Thursday, as former American officials are due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei
- Drills will be conducted near disputed Pratas Islands in what is seen as a ‘declaration of sovereignty’ and warning to foreign nations
Topic | South China Sea
