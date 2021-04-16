Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait off southwest Japan earlier this month. Photo: Japanese defence ministry Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait off southwest Japan earlier this month. Photo: Japanese defence ministry
Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait off southwest Japan earlier this month. Photo: Japanese defence ministry
Taiwan
China /  Military

Beijing’s ‘combat drills’ near Taiwan seen as a message to US military

  • Stepped-up activity by PLA aircraft carrier group and air force in recent weeks has raised alarm in Taipei and Washington
  • But security official says some exercises involved ‘access denial’ manoeuvres to prevent foreign forces from coming to island’s defence

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:24pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait off southwest Japan earlier this month. Photo: Japanese defence ministry Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait off southwest Japan earlier this month. Photo: Japanese defence ministry
Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait off southwest Japan earlier this month. Photo: Japanese defence ministry
READ FULL ARTICLE