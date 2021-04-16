The 3-metre unmanned vessel was found near Yancheng in the Yellow Sea, according to the state broadcaster. Photo: CCTV The 3-metre unmanned vessel was found near Yancheng in the Yellow Sea, according to the state broadcaster. Photo: CCTV
The 3-metre unmanned vessel was found near Yancheng in the Yellow Sea, according to the state broadcaster. Photo: CCTV
Chinese fishermen find drone ship ‘used for spying by a foreign country’

  • Vessel equipped with antennas and surveillance equipment discovered off Jiangsu, according to state media
  • Military commentator says United States has deployed a ‘large number’ of drones in waters near China

Rachel Zhang in Shanghai and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Apr, 2021

