The 3-metre unmanned vessel was found near Yancheng in the Yellow Sea, according to the state broadcaster. Photo: CCTV
Chinese fishermen find drone ship ‘used for spying by a foreign country’
- Vessel equipped with antennas and surveillance equipment discovered off Jiangsu, according to state media
- Military commentator says United States has deployed a ‘large number’ of drones in waters near China
