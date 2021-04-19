China’s PCL-191 multiple launch rocket system is capable of firing ballistic missiles up to 500km. Photo: Handout China’s PCL-191 multiple launch rocket system is capable of firing ballistic missiles up to 500km. Photo: Handout
China deploys long-range rocket launcher ‘as deterrent to India’

  • Military newspaper says PLA has performed drills using a long-range rocket system with precision strike capability
  • The two countries failed to reach agreement in the latest talks over full disengagement along their disputed border

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:26pm, 19 Apr, 2021

