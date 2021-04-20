The J-20 stealth fighter has been using a stop-gap engine. Photo: Reuters The J-20 stealth fighter has been using a stop-gap engine. Photo: Reuters
China’s J-20 ‘Mighty Dragon’ fighters set to get purpose-built engines ‘within next two years’

  • The fifth-generation jets were designed to compete with US F-22s but have been using stopgap engines that limited their speed and combat capabilities
  • China has spent two decades trying to master the technology behind the WS-15 engine, which a military source says is now almost ready to enter service

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:30pm, 20 Apr, 2021

