Chinese firm claims new stealth drone may rival US Air Force’s B-21 Raider

  • Zhongtian Feilong has made a prototype it says could be used for precision strikes and as part of a swarm for surveillance
  • Developer says it is close to the American aircraft on speed, attack range, payload and stealth but cheaper to make and could last longer

Kristin Huang
Updated: 5:00am, 22 Apr, 2021

