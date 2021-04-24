The US would have to commit the bulk of its forces to the Asia-Pacific to stop an invasion of Taiwan. Photo: Handout The US would have to commit the bulk of its forces to the Asia-Pacific to stop an invasion of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
The US would have to commit the bulk of its forces to the Asia-Pacific to stop an invasion of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Military

How next-generation technology could allow US to fight off mainland Chinese invasion of Taiwan

  • US military planners have identified the advanced equipment they believe they need to stop mainland China occupying the island following a war game
  • Analysts say up to 80 per cent of America’s naval and air power may be needed to secure victory, which could still come at a heavy cost

Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:36pm, 24 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US would have to commit the bulk of its forces to the Asia-Pacific to stop an invasion of Taiwan. Photo: Handout The US would have to commit the bulk of its forces to the Asia-Pacific to stop an invasion of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
The US would have to commit the bulk of its forces to the Asia-Pacific to stop an invasion of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE