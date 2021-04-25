A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Handout
Why does mainland China keep sending planes into Taiwan’s air defence zone?
- The regular incursions help train pilots and keep up the pressure on the island, but observers say it also helps gather intelligence on the US and other countries
- Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan back into the fold and the large-scale sorties help the PLA prepare for a possible invasion
Topic | Taiwan
