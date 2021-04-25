A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Handout A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a PLA bomber over the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China / Military

Why does mainland China keep sending planes into Taiwan’s air defence zone?

  • The regular incursions help train pilots and keep up the pressure on the island, but observers say it also helps gather intelligence on the US and other countries
  • Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan back into the fold and the large-scale sorties help the PLA prepare for a possible invasion

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:37am, 25 Apr, 2021

