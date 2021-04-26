A PLA tactical reconnaissance plane entered the island’s air defence identification zone on Monday. Photo: Handout
Chinese military tests Taiwan’s radar system with surface-level incursion into air defence zone
- The tactical reconnaissance plane carried out a low-flying mission that tested the Tawainese military’s capabilities
- Island’s security chief accuses Beijing of stoking tensions in the region with its continued military build-up
Topic | Taiwan
A PLA tactical reconnaissance plane entered the island’s air defence identification zone on Monday. Photo: Handout