Growth in China’s economy helped cushion increases in military spending in 2020, according to a think tank. Photo: AFP
China ups defence spending in 2020 but ‘economic growth cushions increase’
- Border tensions, maritime activities and coronavirus controls all put extra strain on PLA purse, sources say
- Pressure from the United States also contributed to greater outlays, observer says
Topic | China’s military
Growth in China’s economy helped cushion increases in military spending in 2020, according to a think tank. Photo: AFP