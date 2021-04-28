China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo
China puts Feilong-1 endurance drone through high-altitude paces
- Drone able to perform in extreme conditions in regions such as Tibet and Xinjiang
- Device reportedly suited to border patrol and search-and-rescue missions
Topic | China's military weapons
China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo