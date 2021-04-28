China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo
China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China puts Feilong-1 endurance drone through high-altitude paces

  • Drone able to perform in extreme conditions in regions such as Tibet and Xinjiang
  • Device reportedly suited to border patrol and search-and-rescue missions

Topic |   China's military weapons
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo
China’s long endurance drone the Feilong-1 has recently completed a trial at an undisclosed high-altitude plateau. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE