Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is among the dignitaries as the new coastguard ship Chiayi is commissioned in Kaohsiung. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Taiwan unveils coastguard vessel that doubles as warship

  • Chiayi is first of a fleet of coastguard ships that can be converted into warships to boost defence of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands and Taiping Island
  • Taipei is adding to its coastguard’s defence capability in the disputed South China Sea, where Beijing has expanded its military presence

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 5:21pm, 29 Apr, 2021

