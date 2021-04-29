China has appointed Wang Kai as army commander in the Tibet military region. Wang previously led China’s 13th Army Group. Photo: Handout
China appoints new army commander to Tibet region from elite ‘Tiger in the mountains’ force
- Wang Kai formerly led the 13th Group Army, a unit that specialises in fighting in tough landscapes, says local media
- Military observer says Beijing needs an experienced commander to supervise the region and keep the Chinese border safe
Topic | China-India border dispute
China has appointed Wang Kai as army commander in the Tibet military region. Wang previously led China’s 13th Army Group. Photo: Handout