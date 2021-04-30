Song Xue, a delegate of the PLA Navy to the National People’s Congress since 2018, has been stripped off his NPC deputy position through the navy’s internal election and removal procedure on April 8 and is accused of “serious violation of discipline and law”. Photo: Toutiao
Former Chinese navy official suspected of violating law and discipline sacked as NPC deputy
- Song Xue, served as deputy chief of the Chinese navy’s equipment department and was involved in test flights of the J-15 fighter
- Other PLA officers have been disqualified as NPC deputies in recent year but Song is the first declared by authorities as suspected of breaking the law
Topic | Corruption in China
