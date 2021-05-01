China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo
China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China’s military commanders come under attack for outdated training

  • The People’s Liberation Army has adopted lighter and more powerful automated weapons but instruction of ground troops ‘has not kept up’
  • Military chiefs have to reboot and adapt to lead the young generation of soldiers, observer says

Topic |   China’s military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:43pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo
China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE