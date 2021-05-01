China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo
China’s military commanders come under attack for outdated training
- The People’s Liberation Army has adopted lighter and more powerful automated weapons but instruction of ground troops ‘has not kept up’
- Military chiefs have to reboot and adapt to lead the young generation of soldiers, observer says
Topic | China’s military
China’s military commanders have come under attack for outdated training. Photo: Weibo