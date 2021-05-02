China’s President Xi Jinping stands aboard the Type 094A nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Source: CCTV China’s President Xi Jinping stands aboard the Type 094A nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Source: CCTV
China’s new nuclear submarine missiles expand range in US: analysts

  • JL-3 ballistic missile can deliver multiple warheads – including nuclear – 10,000km, navy source says
  • Naval engineer Ma Weiming charged with improving the propulsion of Chinese submarines

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00am, 2 May, 2021

