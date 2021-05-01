The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP
The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP
Defence
China /  Military

China sends rescue ships to help recover lost Indonesian submarine

  • The defence ministry confirms that the vessels will help efforts to recover the KRI Nanngala 402, which sank last month with the loss of all 53 crew members
  • Indonesia says it expects three Chinese navy ships to join the international efforts to salvage the lost sub

Topic |   Defence
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:58pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP
The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE