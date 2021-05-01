The Indonesian submarine the KRI Nanggala 402 was lost during an exercise last month. Photo: AFP
China sends rescue ships to help recover lost Indonesian submarine
- The defence ministry confirms that the vessels will help efforts to recover the KRI Nanngala 402, which sank last month with the loss of all 53 crew members
- Indonesia says it expects three Chinese navy ships to join the international efforts to salvage the lost sub
Topic | Defence
