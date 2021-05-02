The Shandong is China’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier. Photo: CCTV The Shandong is China’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier. Photo: CCTV
The Shandong is China’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier. Photo: CCTV
South China Sea
China /  Military

Shandong aircraft carrier group concludes South China Sea Exercise

  • The country’s defence ministry said the carrier and its escorts had carried out their first exercise of the year in the disputed waters
  • China has been expanding its military capabilities in the area in recent years, angering rival claimants and prompting the US to step up its own presence

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:53pm, 2 May, 2021

