The Shandong is China’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier. Photo: CCTV
Shandong aircraft carrier group concludes South China Sea Exercise
- The country’s defence ministry said the carrier and its escorts had carried out their first exercise of the year in the disputed waters
- China has been expanding its military capabilities in the area in recent years, angering rival claimants and prompting the US to step up its own presence
Topic | South China Sea
