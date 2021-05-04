“Adversary use of disinformation, misinformation and propaganda poses one of today’s greatest challenges to the United States, not just to the Department of Defence,” says US defence official Christopher Maier. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China infowar escalates as America deploys task force in battle for power and influence
- Information war includes use of traditional media, social media, cyberwarfare, propaganda and disinformation
- US says allies are critical to ensure ‘our competitors are not getting that free pass and to recognise what is truth from fiction’
Topic | Diplomacy
