The documents shared by Honeywell included the specifications for the B-1B Lancer strategic bomber parts. Photo: EPA
Honeywell fined US$13 million for sharing military specs with China
- Defence contractor settles on 34 charges related to 71 drawings it shared with Beijing, Taiwan, Canada and Ireland between 2011 and 2015
- Documents included specifications of parts for the F-35 and F-22 jet fighters and B-1B Lancer long-range strategic bomber
