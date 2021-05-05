The documents shared by Honeywell included the specifications for the B-1B Lancer strategic bomber parts. Photo: EPA The documents shared by Honeywell included the specifications for the B-1B Lancer strategic bomber parts. Photo: EPA
Honeywell fined US$13 million for sharing military specs with China

  • Defence contractor settles on 34 charges related to 71 drawings it shared with Beijing, Taiwan, Canada and Ireland between 2011 and 2015
  • Documents included specifications of parts for the F-35 and F-22 jet fighters and B-1B Lancer long-range strategic bomber

Catherine Wong
Updated: 7:30pm, 5 May, 2021

