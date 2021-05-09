China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea
China /  Military

Why China’s Type 075 warship is more than it seems – the secret is in its hull number

  • China’s largest amphibious landing helicopter dock will operate as a small aircraft carrier platform, say analysts
  • But a lack of vertical take-off and landing capability is a technology gap between the Chinese class and US and Japanese amphibious warships

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:00am, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE