China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
Why China’s Type 075 warship is more than it seems – the secret is in its hull number
- China’s largest amphibious landing helicopter dock will operate as a small aircraft carrier platform, say analysts
- But a lack of vertical take-off and landing capability is a technology gap between the Chinese class and US and Japanese amphibious warships
Topic | South China Sea
China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ship has the number 31 on its hull, indicating its likely role as a small aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo