The updated version of PHL-03 rocket system has automated computerised fire control systems with China’s BeiDou satellite positioning system fitted to the rocket launchers.
China-India border tension: PLA’s modified rocket launchers filmed on plateau facing India
- Digital version of the PLA’s truck-mounted PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launchers deployed to Xinjiang command: CCTV
- New design allows rocket launcher to strike multiple targets simultaneously
