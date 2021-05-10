The updated version of PHL-03 rocket system has automated computerised fire control systems with China’s BeiDou satellite positioning system fitted to the rocket launchers. The updated version of PHL-03 rocket system has automated computerised fire control systems with China’s BeiDou satellite positioning system fitted to the rocket launchers.
The updated version of PHL-03 rocket system has automated computerised fire control systems with China’s BeiDou satellite positioning system fitted to the rocket launchers.
China-India border tension: PLA’s modified rocket launchers filmed on plateau facing India

  • Digital version of the PLA’s truck-mounted PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launchers deployed to Xinjiang command: CCTV
  • New design allows rocket launcher to strike multiple targets simultaneously

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:59pm, 10 May, 2021

