President Xi Jinping headed a commission to shake up the PLA and in 2016 he was named “commander-in-chief” of the armed forces. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Why China’s Communist Party maintains a tight grip on the military
- The party and the PLA are entwined and in the early years of its rule, all Communist Party leaders had military experience
- The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 convinced the party it must keep a hold on the military so its rule would not be challenged
President Xi Jinping headed a commission to shake up the PLA and in 2016 he was named “commander-in-chief” of the armed forces. Photo: AP