President Xi Jinping headed a commission to shake up the PLA and in 2016 he was named “commander-in-chief” of the armed forces. Photo: AP President Xi Jinping headed a commission to shake up the PLA and in 2016 he was named “commander-in-chief” of the armed forces. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Why China’s Communist Party maintains a tight grip on the military

  • The party and the PLA are entwined and in the early years of its rule, all Communist Party leaders had military experience
  • The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 convinced the party it must keep a hold on the military so its rule would not be challenged

Topic |   China’s Communist Party turns 100
Josephine Ma
Updated: 5:00am, 14 May, 2021

