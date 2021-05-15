The USS Miguel Keith’s first destination will be Saipan in the US commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Pentagon said. Photo: US Navy
US-China rivalry: will America’s new ‘floating base’ heighten tensions?
- USS Miguel Keith will allow America to set up a sea base almost anywhere in the world, security expert says
- US Navy’s new vessel can accommodate about 100 sailors and 44 civilians and has a range of more than 9,500 nautical miles
Topic | US-China relations
The USS Miguel Keith’s first destination will be Saipan in the US commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Pentagon said. Photo: US Navy